Electric Playhouse hosts NM United-themed event
Electric Playhouse hosts NM United-themed event

Patrick Hayes
Created: February 29, 2020 09:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Hundreds of New Mexico United fans spent the day at Electric Playhouse Saturday for United Day. The sold-out event also gave fans a preview of the team’s new away jerseys.

New Mexico United Director of Innovation Lukas Cash said he’s expecting the team’s influence to grow this season.

“This year is all about going deeper with what we did last year so reaching more people, uniting more people in other ways and doing more fun crazy events like this,” he said.

The team received more than $4 million from the legislature to start planning and building a new soccer stadium.

“Totally excited to have our own home, totally grateful to what the Isotopes have done for us thus far,” Cash said.

New Mexico United hoped to keep the momentum when their sophomore season kicks off next Saturday. They will have their first home match at The Lab on March 21.

“All you have to do is come to one. Come to one and you're hooked,” said United player Austin Yearwood. “It’s crazy, it’s loud, it’s rowdy—we feed off the fans so I think just give it a try.”


