Electric Playhouse implements COVID safety measures

Collins also said they’ll integrate temperature checks into the experience, limit the number of guests and have social distancing markers on the floor.

"So all of our games though all of our touch experiences have gone away. Everything is touchless. So everything just tracks your body and your motions,” he said. “There were a couple things like our sandbox and some walls where you had to touch, but now those are all – the sandbox is going away for a little while and then the walls are now body-activated as opposed to touch activated. So you really can come in and play without touching anything.”

Electric Playhouse has also partnered with a company called Build With Robots to test out a sanitizing robot that will operate at night when the playhouse is closed.

“It actually maps the space and drives around and sprays a chemical compound from Sandia National Laboratories that essentially sanitizes all the areas you can't touch with human cleaning. So it's almost just another additional layer of cleaning,” Collins said.

Collins said they’ll be ready to welcome their guests as soon as they get the green light to open the play area.

"As soon as we can get people together in groups larger than five, we're ready,” he said.

