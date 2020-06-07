Electric Playhouse implements COVID safety measures

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An immersive Albuquerque entertainment startup was open for only six weeks before it was forced to close their doors in mid-March due to the pandemic.
John Mark Collins, CEO and owner of Electric Playhouse, said they’ve slowly started to reopen some areas like the restaurant at 50 percent capacity.
"So you can come in eat. We're socially distanced appropriately. We have a thermal scanner. We've done a lot in terms of like touchless ordering so everything is QR code based so you don't have to touch a paper menu if you don't want to, so small little things like that on the food and beverage side,” Collins said.
The playhouse’s large play area is still closed per the governor’s public health order, but Collins said they’re prepping the area for when it can open.
Collins also said they’ll integrate temperature checks into the experience, limit the number of guests and have social distancing markers on the floor.
"So all of our games though all of our touch experiences have gone away. Everything is touchless. So everything just tracks your body and your motions,” he said. “There were a couple things like our sandbox and some walls where you had to touch, but now those are all – the sandbox is going away for a little while and then the walls are now body-activated as opposed to touch activated. So you really can come in and play without touching anything.”
Electric Playhouse has also partnered with a company called Build With Robots to test out a sanitizing robot that will operate at night when the playhouse is closed.
“It actually maps the space and drives around and sprays a chemical compound from Sandia National Laboratories that essentially sanitizes all the areas you can't touch with human cleaning. So it's almost just another additional layer of cleaning,” Collins said.
Collins said they’ll be ready to welcome their guests as soon as they get the green light to open the play area.
"As soon as we can get people together in groups larger than five, we're ready,” he said.
