Electric scooters return to Albuquerque with new improvements | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Electric scooters return to Albuquerque with new improvements

Megan Abundis
Created: November 19, 2019 10:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Electric scooters are hitting the streets of Albuquerque again with some new improvements.

Spin removed most of their scooters off the streets because they said they were susceptible to water damage.

Advertisement

Now three weeks later, the new scooters have bigger wheels, extended battery life, high torque rear drive and a new braking system.

Spin representatives said the improvements make for a sturdier and safer ride.

Tara Sanchez and her brother said they enjoy taking the scooters around the city.

“They're really fun. We tried them for the first time yesterday and we decided to try them again because it was a nice day it was a lot of fun,” Sanchez said.

The two rode the scooters for about 40 minutes, which is more than the average few minutes city officials said most people ride them for.

City officials report a steady ridership, saying the scooters were used 16,000 times in September.

So far, the city has made $150,000 from the Spin scooters. That money goes into a general fund for the city.

A total of 750 scooters are available to ride throughout the city. They are heavily used in the downtown area with usage trending in Rio Rancho and Sandia Heights.
 


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Fabian Gonzales released from jail
Fabian Gonzales released from jail
Advocates call for change after murder of woman during attempted robbery
Advocates call for change after murder of woman during attempted robbery
Electric scooters return to Albuquerque with new improvements
Electric scooters return to Albuquerque with new improvements
Airman could face court-martial for deadly crash in Albuquerque
Airman could face court-martial for deadly crash in Albuquerque
Family and friends mourn 17-year-old who was killed in accidental shooting
Family and friends mourn 17-year-old who was killed in accidental shooting
Advertisement


Fabian Gonzales released from jail
Fabian Gonzales released from jail
311 reports reveal 961 open cases of abandoned vehicles
311 reports reveal 961 open cases of abandoned vehicles
Electric scooters return to Albuquerque with new improvements
Electric scooters return to Albuquerque with new improvements
Advocates call for change after murder of woman during attempted robbery
Advocates call for change after murder of woman during attempted robbery
AFR investigates car dealership fire
AFR investigates car dealership fire