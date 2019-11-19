Electric scooters return to Albuquerque with new improvements

Megan Abundis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Electric scooters are hitting the streets of Albuquerque again with some new improvements.
Spin removed most of their scooters off the streets because they said they were susceptible to water damage.
Now three weeks later, the new scooters have bigger wheels, extended battery life, high torque rear drive and a new braking system.
Spin representatives said the improvements make for a sturdier and safer ride.
Tara Sanchez and her brother said they enjoy taking the scooters around the city.
“They're really fun. We tried them for the first time yesterday and we decided to try them again because it was a nice day it was a lot of fun,” Sanchez said.
The two rode the scooters for about 40 minutes, which is more than the average few minutes city officials said most people ride them for.
City officials report a steady ridership, saying the scooters were used 16,000 times in September.
So far, the city has made $150,000 from the Spin scooters. That money goes into a general fund for the city.
A total of 750 scooters are available to ride throughout the city. They are heavily used in the downtown area with usage trending in Rio Rancho and Sandia Heights.
