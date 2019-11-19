Electric scooters return to Albuquerque with new improvements

Tara Sanchez and her brother said they enjoy taking the scooters around the city.

“They're really fun. We tried them for the first time yesterday and we decided to try them again because it was a nice day it was a lot of fun,” Sanchez said.

The two rode the scooters for about 40 minutes, which is more than the average few minutes city officials said most people ride them for.

City officials report a steady ridership, saying the scooters were used 16,000 times in September.

So far, the city has made $150,000 from the Spin scooters. That money goes into a general fund for the city.

A total of 750 scooters are available to ride throughout the city. They are heavily used in the downtown area with usage trending in Rio Rancho and Sandia Heights.

