Electric scooters roll out in Albuquerque
Marian Camacho
May 24, 2019 07:03 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Hundreds of electric scooters are rolling out in Albuquerque Friday as a part of a one-year pilot project.
Boston-based company Zagster brought the scooters to the Duke City after putting in an application with the city last month. The company has proposed 44 drop off locations across Albuquerque but the city has only approved 29.
Riders can use the "Spin" app to scan a QR code on the scooter and start their ride. A ride will cost $1 to start and $0.15 for every minute.
The scooters are available from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. Riders will be expected to use the bike lane, stay out of ART lanes and give pedestrians at least three feet of space on sidewalks.
City officials have said their top priority with the scooters is safety.
"We want to make this as safe as possible, implement it as quickly as we can, and avoid some of the issues other cities have had," said Johnny Chandler, Public Information Officer for the city's Department of Municipal Development.
Zagster will be responsible for educating riders on safety.
