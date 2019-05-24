Electric scooters roll out in Albuquerque

The scooters are available from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. Riders will be expected to use the bike lane, stay out of ART lanes and give pedestrians at least three feet of space on sidewalks.

City officials have said their top priority with the scooters is safety.

"We want to make this as safe as possible, implement it as quickly as we can, and avoid some of the issues other cities have had," said Johnny Chandler, Public Information Officer for the city's Department of Municipal Development.

Zagster will be responsible for educating riders on safety.