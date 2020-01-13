Student brings gun to school on Santo Domingo Pueblo | KOB 4
Student brings gun to school on Santo Domingo Pueblo

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 13, 2020 05:22 PM
Created: January 13, 2020 02:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A student brought a gun to Santo Domingo School but no threats were made, pueblo officials said. 

Tribal Officials/BIA/ and the Governor were on site to conduct an investigation, according to the school's principal.

The other students were removed to the gym while the investigation took place. All students and staff are safe.

Classes continued on Monday.


