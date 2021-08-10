Elexus Groves' trial begins Tuesday

The Boling family reached a settlement with M. Electric, the company that owned the van, in 2017, after the couple was charged with first-degree murder.

The charges were downgraded to second degree murder after a judge sided with an argument by Groves' attorney in April 2018. The District Attorney's Office issued an appeal with the New Mexico Supreme Court.

The court ruled in December 2020 that defendants who cause deadly crashes while fleeing police can face felony murder charges under certain circumstances. After the ruling, the DA successfully reinstated first-degree murder charges.

During the couple's hearing in March, an APD sergeant testified with his account.