Ello: New Mexico's new ridesharing service
Hawker Vanguard
March 30, 2019 09:48 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ello is New Mexico's first local ridesharing platform. They are offering unique features that Uber and Lyft don't have — like the option for female riders to request only female drivers.
"It took us two years to get this up," said Fernando Jaramillo, Ello founder. "We had a lot of trial and a lot of error."
He says that riders might be able to save some money by using their alternative service.
"We do not have a surcharge," he said. "No surging."
Ello says they have another feature in development that would provide the option to request two designated drivers in one car — one to drive you home and one to drive your car home.
"People don't want to leave their cars in the middle of a one-way road on First Street or in the downtown area," Jaramillo said.
Ello drivers can expect to take home more pay as well. Jaramillo says that at least 60 percent of every ride will be paid to the drivers since they are the backbone of Ello.
The app is available on iPhone and Android.
To learn more about Ello, click here.
Credits
Hawker Vanguard
Updated: March 30, 2019 09:48 PM
Created: March 30, 2019 08:29 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved