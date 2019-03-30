Ello: New Mexico's new ridesharing service

"We do not have a surcharge," he said. "No surging."

Ello says they have another feature in development that would provide the option to request two designated drivers in one car — one to drive you home and one to drive your car home.

"People don't want to leave their cars in the middle of a one-way road on First Street or in the downtown area," Jaramillo said.

Ello drivers can expect to take home more pay as well. Jaramillo says that at least 60 percent of every ride will be paid to the drivers since they are the backbone of Ello.

The app is available on iPhone and Android.

