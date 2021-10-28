Email warning of possible Valley HS threat prompts increased security presence | KOB 4

Email warning of possible Valley HS threat prompts increased security presence

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: October 28, 2021 11:12 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An email warning of a possible shooting threat at Valley High School prompted extra on-site security presence Thursday.

Principal Anthony Griego sent the email at 7:08 a.m. Thursday, warning parents and students of information received through Snapchat regarding a possible shooting at the school. The principal said students and parents provided them with adequate information the school then shared with APS School Police and APD. 

APD had a unit on-site Thursday out of precaution.

No other information was available from APS or APD. 


