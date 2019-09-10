Emails: Albuquerque spent $1.6M on canceled Mexico flights | KOB 4
Advertisement

Emails: Albuquerque spent $1.6M on canceled Mexico flights

Emails: Albuquerque spent $1.6M on canceled Mexico flights

Associated Press
September 10, 2019 08:08 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Documents show Albuquerque spent nearly $1.6 million to promote a Mexico-based airline that had promised - then canceled - regular international flights.
    
The Albuquerque Journal reports emails obtained through a public records request show panicked Albuquerque officials after hearing rumors low-cost airline Volaris was planning on suddenly canceling the scheduled direct service to Mexico.
    
Officials in the emails tried to seek answers to rumors that Volaris was scrapping the flights despite planned media events and fanfare.
    
In the end, Volaris did scrap the flight after Albuquerque refused to give the airline more money and following low ticket sales.
    
Volaris was to begin direct flights from Albuquerque and the city of Chihuahua and from Albuquerque to Guadalajara, Mexico.
    
Albuquerque has struggled to attract and retain direct flights to Mexico.

Advertisement

Credits

Associated Press


Created: September 10, 2019 08:08 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

FBI: Girl's disappearance went unreported for nearly 10 hours
FBI: Girl's disappearance went unreported for nearly 10 hours
APD: One dead after apartment complex shooting
APD: One dead after apartment complex shooting
Pay it 4ward: School custodian recognized for act of heroism
Pay it 4ward: School custodian recognized for act of heroism
4 Investigates: Justice delayed for grieving mother
4 Investigates: Justice delayed for grieving mother
Capitan's Oso Grill wins Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge at State Fair
Capitan's Oso Grill wins Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge at State Fair
Advertisement



FBI: Girl's disappearance went unreported for nearly 10 hours
FBI: Girl's disappearance went unreported for nearly 10 hours
APD: One dead after apartment complex shooting
APD: One dead after apartment complex shooting
Presbyterian offers online therapy through app
Presbyterian offers online therapy through app
Emails: Albuquerque spent $1.6M on canceled Mexico flights
Emails: Albuquerque spent $1.6M on canceled Mexico flights
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to speak on literacy in New Mexico
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to speak on literacy in New Mexico