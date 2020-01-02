Embattled Democratic senator to get primary challenger

|
The Associated Press
Updated: January 02, 2020 08:46 AM
Created: January 02, 2020 06:23 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico state senator who last month was found guilty of aggravated drunken driving and reckless driving will face a primary challenger this year.
Rio Arriba County Commissioner Leo Jaramillo says he will seek to unseat embattled state Sen. Richard Martinez in the Democratic primary.
Jaramillo is a former journalist and public school teacher. The 43-year-old says he is running to “restore credibility” to the northern New Mexico seat.
Martinez was found guilty of aggravated drunken driving and reckless driving in connection with a June car crash. He has stepped down from Senate leadership roles but has refused to resign from his seat.
