Embattled Democratic senator to get primary challenger

Sen. Richard Martinez & Rio Arriba County Commissioner Leo Jaramillo Sen. Richard Martinez & Rio Arriba County Commissioner Leo Jaramillo | 

The Associated Press
Updated: January 02, 2020 08:46 AM
Created: January 02, 2020 06:23 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico state senator who last month was found guilty of aggravated drunken driving and reckless driving will face a primary challenger this year.

Rio Arriba County Commissioner Leo Jaramillo says he will seek to unseat embattled state Sen. Richard Martinez in the Democratic primary.

Jaramillo is a former journalist and public school teacher. The 43-year-old says he is running to “restore credibility” to the northern New Mexico seat.

Martinez was found guilty of aggravated drunken driving and reckless driving in connection with a June car crash. He has stepped down from Senate leadership roles but has refused to resign from his seat.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

