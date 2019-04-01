Embattled youth home closes amid legal problems
Marian Camacho
April 01, 2019 06:31 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The doors at an embattled youth home in Albuquerque will close for good Monday amid a flurry of legal problems.
For years, Desert Hills has acted as a treatment facility for extreme at-risk children ages 5 through 18.
Now, the youth home and its parent company, Acadia Healthcare, are facing multiple lawsuits alleging physical, sexual and emotional abuse against children.
CYFD, Desert Hills and Acadia Healthcare agreed the facility could no longer provide the level of treatment necessary for the children.
CYFD says the children who were being treated at the facility at the time the closure was announced will be placed somewhere safe. There are other residential treatment centers in New Mexico, but CYFD acknowledges that some do have waitlists.
