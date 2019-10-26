Embezzlement charges dropped against former county sheriff and judge
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Charges against a former New Mexico sheriff have been tossed out by a local judge.
Former Torrance County sheriff and magistrate judge Heath White was accused of using taxpayer dollars to buy personal items.
Judge Charles Brown dismissed the case earlier this week. In a 16 page order filed by Brown, he said there were omissions in the search warrant as well as some misleading information. He also said evidence from the search was suppressed.
"It's right to hold public officials to a high standard but the investigation that results in their removal must also be held to those high standards,” Brown said.
White was facing a list of charges including embezzlement and fraud.
The attorney general’s office was prosecuting the case. They said they plan on appealing the judge’s decision.
