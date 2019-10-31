Embudo Tower residents bear winter temps, no heating for weeks

Contractors have been working on it for weeks with no success.

“I see the management working very hard to do their jobs around here,” one resident said. “What I do see is that this property has been neglected for so long.”

Housing officials said they are escalating the issue with contractors and providing residents with small temporary space heaters in the meantime.

Lujan said with elderly residents, they need something more immediate.

“I have COPD, I have oxygen and I’m very susceptible for colds and pneumonia so that’s very scary for me,” he said.

Officials told KOB 4 that the heating problems are expected to be resolved Thursday night.