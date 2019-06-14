Emergency crews prepare for disaster on Rail Runner

"I had a gunshot wound to my right arm and to my left thigh and profusely bleeding," said volunteer victim Ariana Martinez.

Rail Runner officials said upward of 30 law enforcement agencies and first responders took part in the disaster training exercise.

"As you hear we have active shooters, we had a hazmat situation yesterday," said spokeswoman Augusta Myers.

Responders spent a week in the classroom and learned from real world-scenarios.

"This is so important because the Rail Runner runs through a 100-mile corridor, throughout that corridor, there are lots of different jurisdictions that would respond to an incident. So we want to make sure that all of those first responders know how to disable the train in the event of a real situation," Myers said.

Volunteer Martinez says she has a new appreciation for how crews handle a crisis.

"it is scary to think about that but they do an amazing job," she said.