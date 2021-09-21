Emergency Rental Assistance Program aims to help people financially-stricken by pandemic

"In addition to that we also provide first month, last month, and monthly deposits so we can help folks moving to a new rental unit," Quintana said.

To qualify, applicants must be a New Mexico who is at risk of homelessness or housing instability and is either at or below 80% of the average median income for their respective county.

The application requires multiple documents demonstrating the extent of the applicant’s financial hardship. Applicants must also provide paperwork showing how they have been impacted – either directly or indirectly – by COVID-19.

Currently, around 17,500 New Mexicans are receiving rent and utility assistance through ERAP – totalling to $43 million. New Mexico received $170 million from the federal government to use between now and September of next year, which means there is still around $127 million in funding left and no set deadline to apply.



"We recently are working with nonprofits that are targeted for at-risk populations, folks like domestic violence or youth that have lost their jobs and are now living in shelters, working with them as well to get them to apply for the program, “ Quintana said. "It's casting that safety net as wide as we can to be able to include everybody that we possibly can to apply, learn about the program and ultimately be assisted by the program."

For more information on the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, visit renthelpnm.org. Some community-based organizations are also partnering with the state to help people, who live in hard-to-reach areas, apply for rent help.

This month, four in-person rental help events will be taking place: