Emergency Rental Assistance Program has distributed $42M out of $170M

KOB Web Staff
Created: September 17, 2021 07:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 has new information about the eviction situation New Mexico is facing. State leaders are clarifying information from a state lawmaker.
"Right now what renters and landlords have access to is rental and utility assistance that expires at the end of September, so Sept. 30 is the last date," state Rep. Angelica Rubio said. "And we need to spend $170 million for rental and utility assistance to households experiencing this financial hardship because of COVID. But as far as I know, we have only been able to pay out about $2 million of that."
However, a spokesperson for the state's Emergency Rental Assistance Program said that is not the case. They've distributed more than $42 million of the $170 million so far. He also said the program will run until September of next year.
The director of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program said, in part, that's because the state is working toward the original direction of allocated 65% of the funds by the end of September, and the state is on pace to hit that goal.
