Emergency Rental Assistance Program has distributed $42M out of $170M

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 has new information about the eviction situation New Mexico is facing. State leaders are clarifying information from a state lawmaker.

"Right now what renters and landlords have access to is rental and utility assistance that expires at the end of September, so Sept. 30 is the last date," state Rep. Angelica Rubio said. "And we need to spend $170 million for rental and utility assistance to households experiencing this financial hardship because of COVID. But as far as I know, we have only been able to pay out about $2 million of that."