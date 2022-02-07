Emergency SNAP benefits extended again for February in NM

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: February 07, 2022 03:34 PM
Created: February 07, 2022 12:29 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. -- The New Mexico Human Services Department announced Monday the extension of emergency SNAP benefits will continue in February.
New Mexico households receiving SNAP food benefits will continue to receive the maximum amount for their household size during the month.
SNAP recipients with a regular issuance date of Feb. 1-13 will receive a supplement on Feb. 13 – while recipients with an issuance date of Feb. 14-20 will receive their benefits and the supplement on their regular issuance date.
The assistance will increase a household's monthly benefit up to the maximum benefit amount for their household size. No action is needed to receive the additional benefits as the benefits will be placed directly on the EBT cards.
“The extra SNAP funds have been a much-needed boost for New Mexicans facing food insecurity,” said Angela Medrano, the HSD Deputy Secretary. “Many low-income families have been struggling with unemployment or income reduction due to the economic impacts of the pandemic. These benefits will continue to help these families put nutritious food on the table.”
The department released this table reflecting the maximum monthly SNAP allotment per household size, effective Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2022:
Household Size | Maximum monthly SNAP allotment
Each additional person adds $188 to the monthly allotment (e.g., $1692 for a household of 9, $1880 for 10, $2068 for 11, etc.)
