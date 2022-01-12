Emergency SNAP benefits for New Mexicans extended again for January

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: January 12, 2022 01:47 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. -- The New Mexico Human Services Department announced Wednesday the extension of emergency SNAP benefits will continue in January.
New Mexico households receiving SNAP food benefits will continue to receive the maximum amount for their household size during the month. Households will also receive the extra amount Jan. 23.
The assistance will increase a household's monthly benefit up to the maximum benefit amount for their household size. No action is needed to receive the additional benefits as the benefits will be placed directly on the EBT cards.
“The additional SNAP benefits have a particularly positive impact for socially vulnerable communities, children and for populations that are disproportionately impacted by food insecurity and poverty,” said Angela Medrano, HSD Deputy Secretary. “These benefits also help our economy. Every SNAP dollar generates $1.84 in economic activity. If people are buying more groceries, someone has to stock it, package it, shelve it, process it and ship it.”
The department released this table reflecting the maximum monthly SNAP allotment per household size, effective Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2022:
|Household Size
|Maximum monthly SNAP allotment
|1
|$250
|2
|$459
|3
|$658
|4
|$835
|5
|$992
|6
|$1,190
|7
|$1,316
|8
|$1,504
|+ Each Additional Person
|+ $188
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company