Emergency SNAP benefits for New Mexicans extended again for January

The assistance will increase a household's monthly benefit up to the maximum benefit amount for their household size. No action is needed to receive the additional benefits as the benefits will be placed directly on the EBT cards.

“The additional SNAP benefits have a particularly positive impact for socially vulnerable communities, children and for populations that are disproportionately impacted by food insecurity and poverty,” said Angela Medrano, HSD Deputy Secretary. “These benefits also help our economy. Every SNAP dollar generates $1.84 in economic activity. If people are buying more groceries, someone has to stock it, package it, shelve it, process it and ship it.”