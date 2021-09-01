Emerging mammogram technology provides more in-depth, efficient results for women

"Fewer people had to come back in," Fine said. "We feel that makes a difference in New Mexico's rural populations or in single women who have childcare duties and work duties."

To prevent breast cancer, mammograms are highly encouraged. Hospitals, however, are seeing a huge drop in women getting those check-ups because of issues such as time constraints.

"They have a lot going on in their lives and it's hard to come back for those repeat exams. Everyone has difficulty making appointments, especially now, and the anxiety of waiting is very telling. It's horrible."

In addition to time, another concern is cost. The exam is covered by some insurers but some people could face an extra fee depending on their plan.

"If insurance was going to pay for it, that was great and they were all in," Fine stated. "If not, many of them indicated they would actually try to scrape together the extra funds to get it as an extra add-on to their regular mammogram."

NMDOH has a Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection program that provides resources for low-income women, including eligiblity and where to schedule a screening. For more information about UNM's resources, including scheduling a mammogram appointment, visit their website.