Employee embezzled over $160,000 from auto part shop
Ryan Laughlin
April 23, 2019 06:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Erick Tsabetsaye stole money from his boss in a scheme that involved him secretly ordering auto parts, according to court documents. He was seen in front of a judge on Tuesday.
According to a criminal complaint, Tsabetsaye called in sick the Friday before last Christmas. The owners at Trucks Unique in northeast Albuquerque had to cover the warehouse.
The owners then discovered a mysterious item from a vendor that had no purchase order. They looked around and found more irregularities and missing car parts.
They eventually confronted Tsabetsaye and he admitted to fraudulent activity and stealing inventory. An audit revealed his scheme stole over $160,000 from Trucks Unique over two years.
Tsabetsaye is facing embezzlement and fraud charges. He was released on his own recognizance and should be out of jail soon.
