Employee embezzled over $160,000 from auto part shop | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Employee embezzled over $160,000 from auto part shop

Ryan Laughlin
April 23, 2019 06:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Erick Tsabetsaye stole money from his boss in a scheme that involved him secretly ordering auto parts, according to court documents. He was seen in front of a judge on Tuesday.

Advertisement

According to a criminal complaint, Tsabetsaye called in sick the Friday before last Christmas. The owners at Trucks Unique in northeast Albuquerque had to cover the warehouse. 

The owners then discovered a mysterious item from a vendor that had no purchase order. They looked around and found more irregularities and missing car parts. 

They eventually confronted Tsabetsaye and he admitted to fraudulent activity and stealing inventory. An audit revealed his scheme stole over $160,000 from Trucks Unique over two years. 

Tsabetsaye is facing embezzlement and fraud charges. He was released on his own recognizance and should be out of jail soon.

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: April 23, 2019 06:29 PM
Created: April 23, 2019 04:58 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Warrant: Teenager shot, killed mail carrier in SW Albuquerque
Warrant: Teenager shot, killed mail carrier in SW Albuquerque
Police identify postal carrier who was shot, killed in SW Albuquerque
Police identify postal carrier who was shot, killed in SW Albuquerque
BCSO seizes approximately 40 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
BCSO seizes approximately 40 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
Man shot and killed in SW Albuquerque, search for suspect continues
Man shot and killed in SW Albuquerque, search for suspect continues
City to return man's Chevy Chevelle nearly a decade after it was seized in Albuquerque
City to return man's Chevy Chevelle nearly a decade after it was seized in Albuquerque
Advertisement




'Just come home, hito': Family member says teenage murder suspect is not a bad child
'Just come home, hito': Family member says teenage murder suspect is not a bad child
Police identify postal carrier who was shot, killed in SW Albuquerque
Police identify postal carrier who was shot, killed in SW Albuquerque
BCSO seizes approximately 40 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
BCSO seizes approximately 40 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
Employee embezzled over $160,000 from auto part shop
Employee embezzled over $160,000 from auto part shop
New Mexico invests millions to bolster census participation
New Mexico invests millions to bolster census participation