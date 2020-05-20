EMS Week: Honoring frontline workers during a pandemic

Seven tenured paramedics respond to calls from patients in Bernalillo, Valencia, Sandoval and Torrance counties. They drive out to their homes to care for them.

Gabriele said more than 40 COVID-19 swab tests have been done by her team. The program has also helped over 100 patients fighting cancer who have compromised immune systems.

The Paramedicine Program keeps them from having to leave their homes and risking their health.

“We have had no one leave during this time. Everyone has been together. Everyone has really kind of come together as a group and do what we think of, when we think of EMS and heroes,” said Gabriele.

She said they’re working around the clock. With the restrictions in place, they can’t celebrate properly, but two simple words from anyone can show them how much they’re appreciated.

“That simple ‘thank you’ just means the world for most of us,” she said.