Enchanted Forest Cross Country Ski Area reopens following storm damage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A northern New Mexico ski area has reopened after a December storm. It ripped through the Enchanted Forest Cross Country Ski Area near Red River and knocked down more than 30,000 trees.

"As we walked around doing our initial assessments, clambering over trees, crawling over trees, and sometimes we were ten feet off the ground, walking from fallen tree to fallen tree, just trying to find out where the trails were," said Mike Ritterhouse, the general manager for the ski area.