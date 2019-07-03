Police: Endangered, missing man can't communicate well
Marian Camacho
July 03, 2019 06:21 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for the public's help in looking out for a 29-year-old man.
Police say Nathon Lucero is mentally challenged and cannot communicate well.
He was last seen Tuesday morning around 8 a.m. wearing a red t-shirt, black shorts and shoes. Police believe he may be on the West Side of Albuquerque.
Lucero is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has a shaved head, slight facial hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 505-924-6000 or 505-242-COPS.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: July 03, 2019 06:21 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved