Boy found after Endangered Missing Person Alert was issued
Joshua Panas
April 01, 2019 07:56 PM
ALBUQUERQUE,N.M.- 12-year-old Christopher Atticus Eisenbeis was found hours after an Endangered Missing Person Alert was issued.
The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s office did not disclose where the boy was found.
However, BCSO said the boy is safe.
