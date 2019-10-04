Endangered Missing Person alert issued for Albuquerque mother, child | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Endangered Missing Person alert issued for Albuquerque mother, child

Endangered Missing Person alert issued for Albuquerque mother, child

KOB Web Staff
October 04, 2019 07:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is requesting the public's help in finding Belinda Valdez and her son Joshua Chester Valdez. 

Advertisement

Police said they were last seen Thursday night outside her apartment, located at 5608 Eastern Avenue SE. 

Police believe her ex-boyfriend, Joshua Chester, was trying to pick up the child at the time. Police said he had a temporary restraining order. 

Police were told Belinda has a mild learning disability. 

Anyone with information about Belinda or her child's whereabouts are asked to contact the Albuquerque Police Departments Missing Persons Unit at 505-242-2677.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Created: October 04, 2019 07:14 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Couple's moving van stolen from SE Albuquerque hotel parking lot
Couple's moving van stolen from SE Albuquerque hotel parking lot
Albuquerque pastor resigns amid child sex abuse allegations
Albuquerque pastor resigns amid child sex abuse allegations
Endangered Missing Person alert issued for Albuquerque mother, child
Endangered Missing Person alert issued for Albuquerque mother, child
Ants invading homes in Albuquerque area
Ants invading homes in Albuquerque area
Popular food spot closes Nob Hill location
Popular food spot closes Nob Hill location
Advertisement



Clubhouse at Rio Rancho country club catches fire
Clubhouse at Rio Rancho country club catches fire
Endangered Missing Person alert issued for Albuquerque mother, child
Endangered Missing Person alert issued for Albuquerque mother, child
APD has crime-fighting operations planned for Balloon Fiesta
APD has crime-fighting operations planned for Balloon Fiesta
Balloon Fiesta Park is a 'No Drone Zone'
Balloon Fiesta Park is a 'No Drone Zone'
Couple's moving van stolen from SE Albuquerque hotel parking lot
Couple's moving van stolen from SE Albuquerque hotel parking lot