Endangered Missing Person alert issued for Albuquerque mother, child
KOB Web Staff
October 04, 2019 07:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is requesting the public's help in finding Belinda Valdez and her son Joshua Chester Valdez.
Police said they were last seen Thursday night outside her apartment, located at 5608 Eastern Avenue SE.
Police believe her ex-boyfriend, Joshua Chester, was trying to pick up the child at the time. Police said he had a temporary restraining order.
Police were told Belinda has a mild learning disability.
Anyone with information about Belinda or her child's whereabouts are asked to contact the Albuquerque Police Departments Missing Persons Unit at 505-242-2677.
