Endangered Missing Person Alert: Gabriel Cortez | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Endangered Missing Person Alert: Gabriel Cortez

Endangered Missing Person Alert: Gabriel Cortez

Joshua Panas
May 06, 2019 10:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert for Gabriel Cortez.

Advertisement

He was last seen Monday in the area of Blake Road and Foothill Drive. 

Cortez is known to be armed and may pose a threat to himself or others, according to BCSO.

Anyone with information about Cortez' whereabouts is asked to call 911 or BCSO dispatch at (505)798-7000.

Credits

Joshua Panas


Updated: May 06, 2019 10:21 PM
Created: May 06, 2019 10:02 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Child predator released on furlough, now on the run
Child predator released on furlough, now on the run
Albuquerque City Council approves $250,000 to assist migrants
Albuquerque City Council approves $250,000 to assist migrants
Thief breaks into musician's car, steals guitar
Thief breaks into musician's car, steals guitar
As one project on I-40 nears completion, another to get started
As one project on I-40 nears completion, another to get started
Bathroom dispute leads to deadly stabbing in Farmington
Bathroom dispute leads to deadly stabbing in Farmington
Advertisement




Albuquerque City Council approves $250,000 to assist migrants
Albuquerque City Council approves $250,000 to assist migrants
If a tree falls near the Bosque, who pays for it?
If a tree falls near the Bosque, who pays for it?
Endangered Missing Person Alert: Gabriel Cortez
Endangered Missing Person Alert: Gabriel Cortez
Thief breaks into musician's car, steals guitar
Thief breaks into musician's car, steals guitar
Pay it 4ward: Car lover thanked for giving back to community
Pay it 4ward: Car lover thanked for giving back to community