Endangered Missing Person Alert: Gabriel Cortez

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert for Gabriel Cortez.
He was last seen Monday in the area of Blake Road and Foothill Drive.
Cortez is known to be armed and may pose a threat to himself or others, according to BCSO.
Anyone with information about Cortez' whereabouts is asked to call 911 or BCSO dispatch at (505)798-7000.
