Enrollment drop could hurt funding for New Mexico schools | KOB 4
Advertisement

Enrollment drop could hurt funding for New Mexico schools

Enrollment drop could hurt funding for New Mexico schools

The Associated Press
Updated: September 23, 2020 12:46 PM
Created: September 23, 2020 12:44 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Education advocates are urging New Mexico lawmakers to pass legislation that would preserve school budgets amid a drop in enrollment during the pandemic.

Officials say New Mexico schools are seeing as much as a 5% decrease in enrollment this year.

Advertisement

That could lead to a drop in funding for public schools next year because state funding is allocated based on student enrollment 40 days into the semester.

Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart calls the latest enrollment numbers an “outlier” and is asking legislative leaders not to punish schools for numbers recorded this year.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico adds Colorado, Oregon, and Rhode Island to travel quarantine list
New Mexico adds Colorado, Oregon, and Rhode Island to travel quarantine list
Family demands justice for woman who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend
Family demands justice for woman who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend
Police officers not charged for killing Breonna Taylor
A woman reacts to news in the Breonna Taylor shooting, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Taylor was fatally shot by police in Kentucky. The jury presented its decision against fired officer Brett Hankison Wednesday to a judge in Louisville, where the shooting took place. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Lawmakers look at what legalizing recreational marijuana could do to help state's economy
Lawmakers look at what legalizing recreational marijuana could do to help state's economy
Rio Rancho Public Schools reports first COVID-19 case
Rio Rancho Public Schools reports first COVID-19 case
Advertisement


New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 200 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 200 additional COVID-19 cases
Rio Rancho Public Schools report 2nd positive COVID-19 case within 24 hours
Rio Rancho Public Schools report 2nd positive COVID-19 case within 24 hours
Mayor Keller announces plans for hot air balloons, scaled-down Halloween
Mayor Keller announces plans for hot air balloons, scaled-down Halloween
New Mexico adds Colorado, Oregon, and Rhode Island to travel quarantine list
New Mexico adds Colorado, Oregon, and Rhode Island to travel quarantine list
Police officers not charged for killing Breonna Taylor
A woman reacts to news in the Breonna Taylor shooting, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Taylor was fatally shot by police in Kentucky. The jury presented its decision against fired officer Brett Hankison Wednesday to a judge in Louisville, where the shooting took place. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)