Enrollment drop could hurt funding for New Mexico schools

The Associated Press
Updated: September 23, 2020 12:46 PM
Created: September 23, 2020 12:44 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Education advocates are urging New Mexico lawmakers to pass legislation that would preserve school budgets amid a drop in enrollment during the pandemic.
Officials say New Mexico schools are seeing as much as a 5% decrease in enrollment this year.
That could lead to a drop in funding for public schools next year because state funding is allocated based on student enrollment 40 days into the semester.
Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart calls the latest enrollment numbers an “outlier” and is asking legislative leaders not to punish schools for numbers recorded this year.
