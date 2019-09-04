Environmentalists want New Mexico mine's return blocked | KOB 4
Environmentalists want New Mexico mine's return blocked

Environmentalists want New Mexico mine's return blocked

Associated Press
September 04, 2019 09:20 AM

GRANTS, N.M. (AP) - Two environmental groups are asking a New Mexico appeals court to review a ruling that would allow an idle uranium mine in western New Mexico to become active again.
    
The Gallup Independent reports the Multicultural Alliance for a Safe Environment and Amigos Bravos have asked the New Mexico Court of Appeals to review a lower court ruling that upheld the New Mexico Mining Commission's decision to permit the Mount Taylor Mine to return to active status.
    
In July, state District Judge Francis Mathew affirmed the decision.
    
The mine operated from 1980 to 1982 and from 1985 to 1990, prior to the New Mexico Mining Act.
    
Operator Chevron Resources sold the mine to Rio Grand Resources in 1991.

Created: September 04, 2019 09:20 AM

