EPA settles with Utah over 2015 Colorado mine spill

Photo: AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File
The Associated Press
Updated: August 06, 2020 07:52 AM
Created: August 06, 2020 07:48 AM
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The U.S. government settled a lawsuit Wednesday brought by the state of Utah over a mine waste spill caused by federal workers that sent wastewater downstream to several states from the inactive Gold King Mine in southwestern Colorado five years ago.
Utah’s lawsuit was one of several legal claims filed over the incident, but no other settlements have been reached.
The Environmental Protection Agency says it agreed to fund $3 million in Utah clean water projects and give another $360 million to the state for remediation projects at abandoned mine sites.
