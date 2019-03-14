EPC passes Namaste Development proposal 5-1, despite opposition

The opposition voices were even heard at Mayor Tim Keller’s office. Keller wrote developers a letter floating the idea of a land swap with the intention of preserving the former philanthropist Suzanne Poole’s former property.

However, that letter was responded to by Brian McCarthy with Gamma Development. It read, in part, “What I fear is happening here is that the voices of a few opponents to this project are loud and unyielding in reaching out to your office.” But, he called the mayor’s letter where he inquired about a land swap, “misplaced, inappropriate, cowardly...”

Opponents say they plan to appeal the EPC board decision from Thursday.

There is an already an ongoing appeal of a Developmental Review Board approval.

Final approval will have to go through city council.

The mayor's spokesperson Jessie Damazyn released the following statement on the EPC ruling:

“Of course we’d rather see more open space, but rules are rules, and there is a process for making these decisions that we respect.”