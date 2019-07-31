Epstein wanted to "seed the human race" at his New Mexico ranch
Christina Rodriguez
July 31, 2019 10:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Jeffrey Epstein wanted to "seed the human race" with his DNA, according to the New York Times. He planned on impregnating women at his Zorro Ranch in New Mexico.
The scheme was to use his ranch as a base – in which up to 20 women at a time would be inseminated with his sperm.
The New York Times said he confided to big name scientists and businessmen about his scheme.
Epstein was fascinated with eugenics, the supposed science of improving the human population with controlled breeding.
Epstein's lawyers did not respond to the New York Times' request for comment on the story.
There have long been allegations of an underage prostitution ring involving Epstein's Zorro Ranch.
Epstein has not been charged with anything in New Mexico, although Attorney General Hector Balderas' office says they've been interviewing alleged victims.
A judge has set a tentative date for Epstein's sex trafficking trial for June 2020.
