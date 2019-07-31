Epstein wanted to "seed the human race" at his New Mexico ranch

Epstein was fascinated with eugenics, the supposed science of improving the human population with controlled breeding.

Epstein's lawyers did not respond to the New York Times' request for comment on the story.

There have long been allegations of an underage prostitution ring involving Epstein's Zorro Ranch.

Epstein has not been charged with anything in New Mexico, although Attorney General Hector Balderas' office says they've been interviewing alleged victims.

A judge has set a tentative date for Epstein's sex trafficking trial for June 2020.

