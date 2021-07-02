Epstein's sprawling ranch in New Mexico on market for $27.7M

The Associated Press
Created: July 02, 2021 10:17 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A sprawling northern New Mexico ranch belonging to deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein is on the market for $27.5 million.
The 11.9-square-mile Zorro Ranch put up for sale by Epstein’s estate includes a 26,700-square-foot mansion and a private airstrip with a hangar and helipad.
The property is listed by Neil Lyon Group at Sotheby’s International Realty Santa Fe.
Epstein died of an apparent suicide in jail in 2019 at age 66 while awaiting trial on charges accusing him of sex trafficking girls in New York and Florida.
Epstein purchased the property located in southern Santa Fe County in 1993 from former Gov. Bruce King.
