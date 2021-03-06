Española family loses home in fire

The couple was barely able to make it out in time. They said when they finally did, they saw that their cars were also on fire.

Firefighters managed to save the family RV, which is what the Fredricks are calling a temporary home.

Friends, family, and even strangers helped the Fredricks pick up what was left of their home in the days following the fire.

"Moving forward will take a few months to get everything together,” The Fredricks said. “We’ll either rebuild or buy another place, but we're gonna stay in the community. We love it here and we're not gonna go anywhere else it's our life, and we're gonna keep it here.”

The fire is believed to be electrical. The Fredricks did not have insurance on their home due to hard times brought on by COVID-19. However, they said they’re grateful to be alive.

To help the Fredricks get back on their feet, click here to donate to their GoFundMe.