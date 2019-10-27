Española man arrested, charged with second degree murder in connection to 5-year-old's death | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Española man arrested, charged with second degree murder in connection to 5-year-old's death

KOB Web Staff
October 27, 2019 10:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - An Española man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder Sunday in connection to the death of 5-year-old Renezmae Calzada.

Advertisement

Malcolm Torres was the last person to see Calzada before her body was found in the Rio Grande Sept. 11.

He was arrested in Pojoaque Pueblo, New Mexico.

He is expected to make an appearance in district court Monday.

Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for more updates.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: October 27, 2019 10:12 PM
Created: October 27, 2019 08:47 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Thief targets Nob Hill piercing shop
Thief targets Nob Hill piercing shop
AFR responds to fire in NW Albuquerque
AFR responds to fire in NW Albuquerque
Albuquerque Fire Rescue creates 6-floor haunted house
Albuquerque Fire Rescue creates 6-floor haunted house
Food hall to open in downtown Albuquerque
Food hall to open in downtown Albuquerque
Embezzlement charges dropped against former county sheriff and judge
Embezzlement charges dropped against former county sheriff and judge
Advertisement



4 Investigates: Chris Ramirez sits down with Sheriff Gonzales to discuss policy, transparency
4 Investigates: Chris Ramirez sits down with Sheriff Gonzales to discuss policy, transparency
Española man arrested, charged with second degree murder in connection to 5-year-old's death
Española man arrested, charged with second degree murder in connection to 5-year-old's death
Community remembers woman who was killed while playing Pokémon Go
Community remembers woman who was killed while playing Pokémon Go
Albuquerque featured in Saturday Night Live Trump sketch
Albuquerque featured in Saturday Night Live Trump sketch
US official: IS leader believed dead in US military assault
FILE - This file image made from video posted on a militant website Saturday, July 5, 2014, purports to show the leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, delivering a sermon at a mosque in Iraq during his first public appearance. The leader of the Islamic State militant network is believed dead after being targeted by a U.S. military raid in Syria. A U.S. official told The Associated Press late Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was targeted in Syria’s Idlib province. (AP Photo/Militant video, File)