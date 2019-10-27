Española man arrested, charged with second degree murder in connection to 5-year-old's death
KOB Web Staff
October 27, 2019 10:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - An Española man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder Sunday in connection to the death of 5-year-old Renezmae Calzada.
Malcolm Torres was the last person to see Calzada before her body was found in the Rio Grande Sept. 11.
He was arrested in Pojoaque Pueblo, New Mexico.
He is expected to make an appearance in district court Monday.
