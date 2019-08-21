Española man expected to survive after being shot in the head
Christina Rodriguez
August 21, 2019 12:24 PM
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. — A man was shot in the head at Valdez Park on Tuesday evening, according to police.
The victim was taken to the Española hospital before being transported to a hospital in Albuquerque. Police said he is expected to live.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police he had been walking towards the skate park when he got into an argument with the man who shot him.
Police have arrested Victor Cidebaca for the shooting. He will face charges for aggravated battery and for tampering with evidence.
