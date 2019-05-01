Espanola police seeking accused child predator | KOB 4
Espanola police seeking accused child predator

KOB Web Staff
May 01, 2019 04:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An accused child predator is believed to be hiding in Albuquerque.

Andrew Sandoval is wanted for criminal sexual contact with a minor, sexual exploitation of a child and contributing to the delinquency to the minor. 

According to police, all three of Sandoval's victims are either 12 or 13 years old.

Anyone who knows where Sandoval may be hiding is encouraged to call the Espanola Police Department. 

