Espanola teacher accused of sending child porn over Facebook Messenger
Espanola teacher accused of sending child porn over Facebook Messenger

Kai Porter
Updated: November 07, 2019 06:11 PM
Created: November 07, 2019 05:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An elementary school teacher in Espanola is accused of sending child pornography over Facebook Messenger.

Rodymar Lelis, 29, allegedly sent the video while staying at an Albuquerque hotel in September.

Later that month, Lelis, who's from the Philippines, started teaching the 5th and 6th grade class at La Tierra Montessori School of the Arts and Sciences.

Following a two-month investigation, authorities arrested Lelis on Nov. 5.

The school sent a letter to parents that said it doesn’t have “any evidence of or allegations that any students at LTMAS or anywhere else in the Espanola Valley are involved in this investigation, nor are there any allegations of any physical involvement between Mr. Lelis and any children in the federal charges."

School officials also said Lelis, who initially passed a background check, was fired.


