Española wildlife rescue cares for 7 bears

Coco is just one of seven bears currently being cared for at Cottonwood Rehab. There are four cubs and three two-year-old bears.

Ramsay said providing care isn't cheap. On average, it costs $6,000 to rehabilitate a bear, a big part of which is used for food.

“Everybody thinks that bears eat dog food and bears don’t eat dog food,” she said. “We don’t want to teach them bad habits. Bears are an omnivore, so they eat meats and they eat a lot of vegetable protein and fruit.”

If you’d like to help, Ramsay you can donate to the Land of Enchantment Wildlife Foundation by clicking here.

“New Mexico doesn’t have acorns and I order acorns out of a farm in Arkansas, and we bring those in and freeze them and bring them in by the hundreds of pounds and that way we've got them available when we need them. Again we’re buying insects—that’s not a cheap proposition,” she said.