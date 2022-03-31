Essay deadline nears for May 2 National Civics Bee Albuquerque | KOB 4
Essay deadline nears for May 2 National Civics Bee Albuquerque

Joy Wang
Updated: March 31, 2022 07:51 AM
Created: March 31, 2022 07:31 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Some middle schoolers will be brushing up on their civics for an essay to qualify for a national civics competition coming to Albuquerque in May. 

The National Civics Bee will be taking place May 3. Students will compete in a quiz-style format to see who will win the bee. 

To qualify, hopeful participants must write and submit a 500-word essay to be considered for the contest, in addition to filling out a form.

Participation is open to any middle school students in New Mexico – sixth through eighth grade – who can come up with an essay discussing an idea about using civics to solve a problem in their community. Information is available here.

Joy Wang sat down with Scott Darnell, of the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce – which was chosen as one of six chambers of commerce, by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, to host and organize a pilot local competition.

