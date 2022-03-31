Essay deadline nears for May 2 National Civics Bee Albuquerque

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Some middle schoolers will be brushing up on their civics for an essay to qualify for a national civics competition coming to Albuquerque in May.
The National Civics Bee will be taking place May 3. Students will compete in a quiz-style format to see who will win the bee.
To qualify, hopeful participants must write and submit a 500-word essay to be considered for the contest, in addition to filling out a form.
Participation is open to any middle school students in New Mexico – sixth through eighth grade – who can come up with an essay discussing an idea about using civics to solve a problem in their community. Information is available here.
Joy Wang sat down with Scott Darnell, of the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce – which was chosen as one of six chambers of commerce, by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, to host and organize a pilot local competition.
