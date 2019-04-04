Estate of man who was killed by Uber driver sues rideshare company
Joshua Panas
April 04, 2019 05:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The estate for the man who was shot and killed by an Uber driver in Albuquerque is suing the rideshare company and the man who was behind the wheel.
The lawsuit states that James Porter and a friend were at an Albuquerque establishment on March 17 and decided to leave. They ordered a vehicle through Uber and Clayton Benedict picked them up.
Police previously stated that an altercation took place outside the car on I-25 and a deadly shot was fired. As a result, Porter died.
No charges have been filed in the case. Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson Simon Drobik previously said that the case is complex and APD is working with the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office to determine what actions, if any, should be taken.
The lawsuit alleges that Uber was "negligent in its supervision of Benedict" and failed to act reasonably to prevent Porter's death.
KOB 4 previously reported that Uber has a "no gun" policy.
The estate is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.
