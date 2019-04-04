Estate of man who was killed by Uber driver sues rideshare company

No charges have been filed in the case. Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson Simon Drobik previously said that the case is complex and APD is working with the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office to determine what actions, if any, should be taken.

The lawsuit alleges that Uber was "negligent in its supervision of Benedict" and failed to act reasonably to prevent Porter's death.

KOB 4 previously reported that Uber has a "no gun" policy.

The estate is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.