Event center prepares to open after Bernalillo County goes Green

Zamora purchased the venue last year. They opened for one day before the statewide shutdowns went into effect.

"We definitely want to see more business coming our way. We desperately need it," Zamora said. "So anything, the public is looking to book for those private smaller events that we can host within the realm, the new health order, we definitely want to see come our way."

Zamora said capacity would normally be 1,300 people. However, they will be able to host events with 300 people this weekend.

In addition to a lower capacity, Zamora said other COVID-safe procedures will be in place.

