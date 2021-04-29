Event center prepares to open after Bernalillo County goes Green

Brittany Costello
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An event center in Albuquerque is preparing to open for the first time in more than a year.
Rio Events Center will be allowed to operate when Bernalillo County moves into the Green level of restrictions Friday.
"It's great news, something that we've obviously been waiting for, something that we've been worried about" said Gerald Zamora, operating partner of Rio Events Center. "Because with the previous metrics, all ve been thinking about is we're never going to get there."
Rio Events Center is designed to host things like quinceañeras, weddings, and graduation parties.
Zamora purchased the venue last year. They opened for one day before the statewide shutdowns went into effect.
"We definitely want to see more business coming our way. We desperately need it," Zamora said. "So anything, the public is looking to book for those private smaller events that we can host within the realm, the new health order, we definitely want to see come our way."
Zamora said capacity would normally be 1,300 people. However, they will be able to host events with 300 people this weekend.
In addition to a lower capacity, Zamora said other COVID-safe procedures will be in place.
