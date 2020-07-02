Event venues struggling to survive during pandemic

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Event venues are struggling to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A ban on mass gatherings has essentially put a stop to business.
"It's been like that for four months. The only thing we're offering right now are small tours for less than two people. We are doing 6-feet distance and mask coverings," Akshay Patel of The View Event Center in Albuquerque.
A recent surge in coronavirus cases in New Mexico has led to fears that the pandemic will not come to an end anytime soon.
"By canceling or postponing a lot of these events, the DJs are losing businesses, the photographers, your wedding planner, your florist, catering," Patel said. "You know, it trickles down to all of those people who are losing business who also have employees that are working."
By July, The View Event Center would have already hosted about 60 weddings.
So far this year, it has not hosted a single wedding, and all events have been postponed until at least September.
"The frustration is we're trying to follow the governor's order," Patel said. "There's restaurants open, churches open at 25% or 50% cap. And a lot of these places are now, you know, going out to brides and asking them if they want to have their receptions or their rehearsal dinners and stuff at their businesses since they're technically open, which has taken away from all of our venues because a lot of those brides are booked with us."
Patel believes they could survive if they were allowed to hold events with as little as 10% capacity.
"With the guidelines right now, there's nothing that we can do," he said.
