Ex-CEO pushes back on audit of hospital near Navajo Nation

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The former CEO of Rehoboth McKinley Christian hospital in Gallup is challenging the findings of a special audit of finances and contracts at the taxpayer-supported hospital in Gallup.

In a statement Wednesday, former hospital executive David Conejo and his attorney called the audit report “shoddy” and said it “misrepresents the true financial picture” at Rebohoth under Conejo’s tenure.