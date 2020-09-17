Ex-CEO pushes back on audit of hospital near Navajo Nation

Photo: AP Photo/Morgan Lee|
Photo: AP Photo/Morgan Lee|
The Associated Press
Updated: September 17, 2020 06:23 AM
Created: September 17, 2020 06:20 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The former CEO of Rehoboth McKinley Christian hospital in Gallup is challenging the findings of a special audit of finances and contracts at the taxpayer-supported hospital in Gallup.
In a statement Wednesday, former hospital executive David Conejo and his attorney called the audit report “shoddy” and said it “misrepresents the true financial picture” at Rebohoth under Conejo’s tenure.
The independent audit was commissioned initially by McKinley County and released by the state auditor’s office.
It alleges that Conejo’s hospital management company Healthcare Integrity circumvented proper oversight.
Conejo condemned the audit as “grossly inaccurate” and denied its assertion that his salary was not approved by the hospital board.
MORE:
(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)