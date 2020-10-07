Ex-cop charged in Floyd's death freed on $1 million bond | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Ex-cop charged in Floyd's death freed on $1 million bond

Ex-cop charged in Floyd's death freed on $1 million bond

The Associated Press
Updated: October 07, 2020 12:43 PM
Created: October 07, 2020 12:41 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd posted bail on Wednesday and was released from prison.

According to court documents, Derek Chauvin posted $1 million bond, and the Department of Corrections confirmed he was no longer in custody at the state’s facility in Oak Park Heights, where he had been detained. Hennepin County jail records show he was released shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for several minutes as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe. Floyd’s death was captured in widely seen bystander video that set off protests around the world. Chauvin and three other officers were fired. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter; Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter.

It was not immediately clear where Chauvin got the money to pay his bond. The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, which has a legal defense fund, did not provide any money for bail, a spokeswoman said. A message left with the union representing Minneapolis police officers was not returned.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

BCSO deputies to visit homes of students who continually miss virtual classes
BCSO deputies to visit homes of students who continually miss virtual classes
Amid rise in COVID cases, Albuquerque officials ask public to double-down on safe practices
Amid rise in COVID cases, Albuquerque officials ask public to double-down on safe practices
Family of murdered woman hope APD's new chief will prioritize Albuquerque's crime crisis
Family of murdered woman hope APD's new chief will prioritize Albuquerque's crime crisis
Early voting begins in New Mexico today
Early voting begins in New Mexico today
Gallup Police recover water trailer stolen from nonprofit, second trailer still missing
Gallup Police recover water trailer stolen from nonprofit, second trailer still missing
Advertisement


Democrats dominate 1st day of voting in Albuquerque area
Democrats dominate 1st day of voting in Albuquerque area
Ex-cop charged in Floyd's death freed on $1 million bond
Ex-cop charged in Floyd's death freed on $1 million bond
Hot air balloons lift off across Albuquerque
Hot air balloons lift off across Albuquerque
Pence-Harris debate to unfold as Trump recovers from virus
Members of the production crew inspect glass on stage which will serve as a barrier to protect the spread of COVID-19 as preparations take place for the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Salt Lake City. The vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is scheduled for Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Navajo Nation reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
Navajo Nation reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death