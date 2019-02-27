Ex-girlfriend claims road rage suspect has violent history

Police said he was in a silver BMW during a road rage incident in February and shot a driver in the face. That driver is out of the hospital but will need reconstructive surgery.

Police said Villanueva was also wanted for a road rage incident in 2016.

“He tried taking my phone away from me and I was more focused on making sure she was OK and not worrying about me because I'd endured it before,” John-Southworth said. “I've been pushed around by him, I've been hit by him, I've been choked by him.”

John-Southworth said on the day she packed up and left, she had people there to help but that didn’t stop him from abusing her.

“He started trying to punch out windows, just trying to get to me because that's what he had a problem with me and I was like just drive, I don't care,” John-Southworth said. “I just want to get out of here because if not, things are going to get worse.”

She said things did get worse and she's glad she got out.

“That could've been me, it really could have and it's scary to think like that because he once loved me and thinking, you know, he had told me he would kill me, anything. If he really wanted to, he would kill me,” she said.

John-Southworth said she is now in a supportive relationship.