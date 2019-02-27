Ex-girlfriend claims road rage suspect has violent history | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Ex-girlfriend claims road rage suspect has violent history

Joy Wang
February 27, 2019 10:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A road rage suspect has a violent history, according to his ex-girlfriend.

Advertisement

In 2016, Azpen John-Southworth said she realized she needed to get out of the relationship with the father of her child, Felix Villanueva.

He is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and shooting from a vehicle.

Police said he was in a silver BMW during a road rage incident in February and shot a driver in the face. That driver is out of the hospital but will need reconstructive surgery.

Police said Villanueva was also wanted for a road rage incident in 2016.

“He tried taking my phone away from me and I was more focused on making sure she was OK and not worrying about me because I'd endured it before,” John-Southworth said. “I've been pushed around by him, I've been hit by him, I've been choked by him.”

John-Southworth said on the day she packed up and left, she had people there to help but that didn’t stop him from abusing her.

“He started trying to punch out windows, just trying to get to me because that's what he had a problem with me and I was like just drive, I don't care,” John-Southworth said. “I just want to get out of here because if not, things are going to get worse.”

She said things did get worse and she's glad she got out.

“That could've been me, it really could have and it's scary to think like that because he once loved me and thinking, you know, he had told me he would kill me, anything. If he really wanted to, he would kill me,” she said.

John-Southworth said she is now in a supportive relationship.

Credits

Joy Wang


Updated: February 27, 2019 10:10 PM
Created: February 27, 2019 09:19 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman killed in shooting in SE Albuquerque
Woman killed in shooting in SE Albuquerque
Suspect identified in murder of Albuquerque teens
Suspect identified in murder of Albuquerque teens
Trial for father accused of forcing daughter into prostitution may end in mistrial
Trial for father accused of forcing daughter into prostitution may end in mistrial
15-year-old shot in the head because of road rage, recovering at UNMH
15-year-old shot in the head because of road rage, recovering at UNMH
Ex-girlfriend claims road rage suspect has violent history
Ex-girlfriend claims road rage suspect has violent history
Advertisement




4 Investigates: Family believes priest may have played a role in boy's death
4 Investigates: Family believes priest may have played a role in boy's death
Trial for father accused of forcing daughter into prostitution may end in mistrial
Trial for father accused of forcing daughter into prostitution may end in mistrial
Ex-girlfriend claims road rage suspect has violent history
Ex-girlfriend claims road rage suspect has violent history
KOB 4 reunites 1951 newspaper with war hero's family
KOB 4 reunites 1951 newspaper with war hero's family
Woman killed in shooting in SE Albuquerque
Woman killed in shooting in SE Albuquerque