Ex-New Mexico Majority Leader eyes running for Sapien seat

Republicans have long targeted Sapien to flip the seat because the district is almost evenly divided among Democrats and Republicans. Sapien won his last two races by about 1,000 votes. With Sapien out, the 9th District almost certainly will be the focus of both parties this year amid looming battles over abortion, recreational marijuana and energy.

Sapien said he believed Democrats could keep the seat before redistricting. But he said the nominee would need to be a moderate Democrat.

In the House, Miera served as one of the chamber’s longest serving chair of the Education Committee. He was involved in laws related to massive education reforms under then-Gov. Bill Richardson and pushed measures to help Hispanic students.

Miera ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor in 2018.