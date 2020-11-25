Ex Novo Brewing Co. makes plea to community to continue supporting small businesses

“To put it bluntly, I don’t want you to see something in your feed in the future that says those days are over for good," Gregory said in the video.

Gregory said the taproom was initially off to a great start.

"Obviously, we've taken a big hit in terms of what our sales would be if we were fully open,” he said.

Sales in Corrales have fallen as much as 50 percent and even more at Ex Novo’s other locations in Oregon.

"I know we're getting numb to hearing numbers like that, I know a lot of restaurants and breweries are in the exact same boat, but just consider how nearly impossible it is to stay in business for long with numbers like those in times like these,” Gregory said.

"So I guess the ask is a simple one. Just consider how you can help local breweries like ours,” he added.

After the message was posted, Ex Novo received a rush of to-go orders.

"I mean, yeah, I put a lot of heart and soul into this company,” Gregory said. "Things are really hard right now, and we're going into an even harder season."

Gregory said these efforts could make a lasting difference in the years to come

"I just want to remind people that it's kind of life or death for businesses,” he said.

Gregory is hoping the holiday season will help boost their sales and that people will continue to do what they can to support small businesses.