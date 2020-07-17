Ex-US governor says Americans not released from Venezuela | KOB 4
Ex-US governor says Americans not released from Venezuela

The Associated Press
Updated: July 17, 2020 06:26 AM
Created: July 17, 2020 06:24 AM

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson says he met with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro but was unable to win the release of several Americans jailed in the South American nation.

Richardson said in a statement that he met with Maduro on Thursday after also talking with the president by phone and meeting three times with Maduro's chief spokesman.

Richardson says several relatives of Americans held in Venezuela had contacted him, prompting the trip.

Richardson says he and Maduro talked about the potential release of American prisoners as well as coronavirus humanitarian issues.

Richardson made the trip as a private humanitarian mission that was coordinated with the U.S. government.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

