Exclusive: Inside look at Flix Brewhouse set to reopen Thursday

That included repairing theater chairs and giving everything a deep clean. Of course, there is getting the amount of staff needed to run the eight theaters. A process Higgins said they recently began.

"We started our hiring seven days ago and within that amount of time we got up to 100 team members,” he said. “I would say about 50% of those are returning team members."

Higgins said they still have some spots to fill for kitchen staff, and they did run into some hurdles in getting their brewery up and running.

"We won't have our beer pouring on opening night, but we are hoping within the first couple of weeks of opening that we do have that.”

But that doesn’t mean there won’t be any beer on tap. Higgins said they will still have guest drafts available for purchase.

The first showing is Sept. 30th at 4:00 p.m. Some seats are still available, but Higgins said he believes they will sell out quick.