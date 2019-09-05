Exotic African cat captured by NM Game and Fish officer | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Exotic African cat captured by NM Game and Fish officer

Exotic African cat captured by NM Game and Fish officer Photo: New Mexico Game & Fish

Christina Rodriguez
September 05, 2019 01:55 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico Game and Fish has caught the wild cat that they were searching for. Early Thursday morning, the serval was captured by Conservation Officer Manuel Overby. 

Advertisement

Police said the cat was spotted Friday on Hyde Road Park, possibly near the Borrego Trail area. The Sub-Saharan African species is not endangered, but it is illegal to have the cat in New Mexico. 

At this time, Game and Fish believes the serval was being kept as a pet. 

“Our residents did the right thing by immediately reporting the sighting to the Department,” said Overby. “Exotic pets like these are not only illegal, they do not make good pets. They have the potential to put the public in harms way and cause damage to the state’s wildlife resources.”

The serval will be taken to the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo and held until a permanent home is determined. 

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: September 05, 2019 01:55 PM
Created: September 05, 2019 01:08 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Country music singer killed in crash near Taos
Country music singer killed in crash near Taos
Exotic African cat captured by NM Game and Fish officer
Exotic African cat captured by NM Game and Fish officer
Taos County Sheriff's Office: 2 killed in 3-vehicle crash
Taos County Sheriff's Office: 2 killed in 3-vehicle crash
Fourth-grade student threatened by another student with a knife
Fourth-grade student threatened by another student with a knife
Woman arrested for embezzling nearly half a million from Sam's Club
Woman arrested for embezzling nearly half a million from Sam's Club
Advertisement



Law enforcement has large presence at NM State Fair
Law enforcement has large presence at NM State Fair
Country music singer killed in crash near Taos
Country music singer killed in crash near Taos
Davie meets with Lobo football team following medical episode
Davie meets with Lobo football team following medical episode
Exotic African cat captured by NM Game and Fish officer
Exotic African cat captured by NM Game and Fish officer
AG announces results of statewide violent fugitive round up
AG announces results of statewide violent fugitive round up