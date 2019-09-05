Exotic African cat captured by NM Game and Fish officer
Photo: New Mexico Game & Fish
Christina Rodriguez
September 05, 2019 01:55 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico Game and Fish has caught the wild cat that they were searching for. Early Thursday morning, the serval was captured by Conservation Officer Manuel Overby.
Police said the cat was spotted Friday on Hyde Road Park, possibly near the Borrego Trail area. The Sub-Saharan African species is not endangered, but it is illegal to have the cat in New Mexico.
At this time, Game and Fish believes the serval was being kept as a pet.
“Our residents did the right thing by immediately reporting the sighting to the Department,” said Overby. “Exotic pets like these are not only illegal, they do not make good pets. They have the potential to put the public in harms way and cause damage to the state’s wildlife resources.”
The serval will be taken to the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo and held until a permanent home is determined.
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: September 05, 2019 01:55 PM
Created: September 05, 2019 01:08 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved